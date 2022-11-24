An average trading volume for ONE Gas Inc. (OGS) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $87.15 in the prior trading day, ONE Gas Inc. (NYSE: OGS) closed at $87.54, up 0.45%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.39 from its previous closing price. On the day, 317005 shares were traded. OGS stock price reached its highest trading level at $87.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $86.37.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of OGS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 440.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.16. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.27 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On February 17, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $83.

Morgan Stanley Upgraded its Underweight to Equal-Weight on January 06, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $72 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when RODRIGUEZ EDUARDO A sold 800 shares for $76.58 per share. The transaction valued at 61,264 led to the insider holds 10,019 shares of the business.

Hutchinson Michael G sold 750 shares of OGS for $64,590 on Mar 11. The Director now owns 12,768 shares after completing the transaction at $86.12 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, ONE’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.99, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 20.04. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OGS has reached a high of $92.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $64.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 76.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 81.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 311.50K shares per day over the past 3-months and 336.61k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 54.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.13M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.20% stake in the company. Shares short for OGS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.82M with a Short Ratio of 1.69M, compared to 1.7M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.36% and a Short% of Float of 4.45%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, OGS’s forward annual dividend rate was 2.20, compared to 2.48 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.52%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.61.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.4, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.23, with high estimates of $1.26 and low estimates of $1.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.09 and $4.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.08. EPS for the following year is $4.37, with 6 analysts recommending between $4.41 and $4.34.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OGS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.74B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.81B, up 15.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.44B and the low estimate is $1.84B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.