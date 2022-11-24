An average trading volume for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $1.99 in the prior trading day, Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) closed at $1.95, down -2.01%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 218217 shares were traded. PRAX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9050.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PRAX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.60 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 16, 2021, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $48.

On August 26, 2021, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $28.BofA Securities initiated its Buy rating on August 26, 2021, with a $28 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Mastrocola Lauren bought 3,000 shares for $1.93 per share. The transaction valued at 5,775 led to the insider holds 31,391 shares of the business.

Nemiroff Alex bought 7,500 shares of PRAX for $12,225 on Jun 13. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 39,347 shares after completing the transaction at $1.63 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Kelly Timothy Edwin, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider paid 17,650 and bolstered with 40,490 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PRAX has reached a high of $20.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1592, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.9244.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 697.94K shares per day over the past 3-months and 304k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 47.12M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.81M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PRAX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.06M with a Short Ratio of 2.10M, compared to 3.4M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.69 and a low estimate of -$1.16, while EPS last year was -$1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.73, with high estimates of -$0.46 and low estimates of -$0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.72 and -$4.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.38. EPS for the following year is -$3.02, with 6 analysts recommending between -$2.04 and -$3.77.