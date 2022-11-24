An average trading volume for Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VLON) has been steady over the recent period.

After finishing at $0.24 in the prior trading day, Vallon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VLON) closed at $0.25, up 5.93%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0142 from its previous closing price. On the day, 220620 shares were traded. VLON stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2301.
Ratios:
Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VLON by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, VLON has reached a high of $8.54, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2998, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4843.
Shares Statistics:
The stock has traded on average 338.31K shares per day over the past 3-months and 134.41k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 6.96M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VLON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 142.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.05M, compared to 130.77k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.36% and a Short% of Float of 2.58%.
Earnings Estimates
Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.