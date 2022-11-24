An investigation into AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI)’s technical aspects

The price of AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI) closed at $1.11 in the last session, down -6.72% from day before closing price of $1.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 165553 shares were traded. AGRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1000.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AGRI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AGRI has reached a high of $6.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3197, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0254.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AGRI traded on average about 553.20K shares per day over the past 3-months and 192.98k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 20.43M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.11M. Insiders hold about 29.27% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for AGRI as of Oct 13, 2022 were 405.21k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 227.67k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.59% and a Short% of Float of 2.91%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.22, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.11 and -$1.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.4. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.25 and -$1.6.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $88.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $129.25M and the low estimate is $39.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 661.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.