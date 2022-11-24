An overall feel about Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) stock in the current moment?

As of close of business last night, Freedom Holding Corp.’s stock clocked out at $61.94, up 3.49% from its previous closing price of $59.85. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 386421 shares were traded. FRHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $62.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $60.03.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Freedom’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 73.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.77.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRHC has reached a high of $70.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $38.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 54.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 52.90.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRHC traded 107.86K shares on average per day over the past three months and 188.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 58.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.92M. Insiders hold about 71.58% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for FRHC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 319.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 323.39k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $179.66M. It ranges from a high estimate of $136.55M to a low estimate of $136.55M. As of the current estimate, Freedom Holding Corp.’s year-ago sales were $124.14M, an estimated increase of 44.70% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $644.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $644.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $644.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $521.12M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $650.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $650.4M and the low estimate is $650.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.