An overall feel about Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) closed at $10.61 down -3.11% from its previous closing price of $10.95. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197951 shares were traded. GHM stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.52.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Graham Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.20 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.15.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 18, 2019, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $27.

Sidoti Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on January 03, 2017, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Thoren Daniel J. bought 7,500 shares for $7.83 per share. The transaction valued at 58,725 led to the insider holds 318,191 shares of the business.

Thoren Daniel J. bought 5,000 shares of GHM for $36,000 on Aug 02. The President and CEO now owns 308,682 shares after completing the transaction at $7.20 per share. On Mar 09, another insider, Glajch Jeffrey, who serves as the VP-Finance; CFO of the company, sold 7,876 shares for $8.13 each. As a result, the insider received 64,032 and left with 54,640 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.16.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GHM has reached a high of $13.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, GHM has traded an average of 21.33K shares per day and 30.82k over the past ten days. A total of 10.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.93M. Insiders hold about 5.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.20% stake in the company. Shares short for GHM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 35.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 70.4k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 0.40%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for GHM is 0.44, from 0.44 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.94%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.63.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.08 and $0.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.08. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GHM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $148.07M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $148.07M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $148.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $122.81M, up 20.60% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $152.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $152.1M and the low estimate is $152.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.