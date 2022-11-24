An overall feel about Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) stock in the current moment?

In the latest session, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ: MRUS) closed at $15.53 down -2.57% from its previous closing price of $15.94. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.41 from its previous closing price. On the day, 214570 shares were traded. MRUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.57 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.63.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Merus N.V.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.70 and its Current Ratio is at 5.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on August 02, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $38.

On February 11, 2022, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $45.

On February 10, 2022, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $45.Needham initiated its Buy rating on February 10, 2022, with a $45 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 03 when Lundberg Sven Ante bought 14,706 shares for $14.38 per share. The transaction valued at 211,431 led to the insider holds 40,576 shares of the business.

Shuman Harry sold 165 shares of MRUS for $4,014 on Aug 25. The VP Controller, PAO now owns 1,760 shares after completing the transaction at $24.33 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Lundberg Sven Ante, who serves as the President, CEO & PFO of the company, bought 5,826 shares for $22.92 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,558 and bolstered with 25,870 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 16.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRUS has reached a high of $33.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.72.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MRUS has traded an average of 330.25K shares per day and 290.42k over the past ten days. A total of 46.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 42.54M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for MRUS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 2.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.45%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.33 and a low estimate of -$0.89, while EPS last year was -$0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.66, with high estimates of -$0.34 and low estimates of -$0.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$2.39 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.86. EPS for the following year is -$2.56, with 10 analysts recommending between -$0.28 and -$3.45.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 8 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $15M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Merus N.V.’s year-ago sales were $13.14M, an estimated decrease of -16.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $11.24M, a decrease of -23.60% less than the figure of -$16.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $54.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $46.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $49.11M, down -5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $167M and the low estimate is $27.72M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 49.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.