Analysis of Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN): Selected Notes

The closing price of Kaman Corporation (NYSE: KAMN) was $20.40 for the day, up 1.04% from the previous closing price of $20.19. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 142810 shares were traded. KAMN stock price reached its highest trading level at $20.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.10.

Ratios:

Our analysis of KAMN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 4.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when CALLAWAY E REEVES III sold 3,707 shares for $34.92 per share. The transaction valued at 129,441 led to the insider holds 2,712 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Kaman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.10. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.19. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KAMN has reached a high of $46.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.88. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.17, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 34.16.

Shares Statistics:

KAMN traded an average of 196.04K shares per day over the past three months and 258.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.04M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.00% stake in the company. Shares short for KAMN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 799.9k with a Short Ratio of 0.68M, compared to 765.35k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 4.70%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.80, KAMN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.44%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.65. The current Payout Ratio is 125.00% for KAMN, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 11, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 18, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 01, 1987 when the company split stock in a 8:5 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.66 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.61, while EPS last year was $0.6. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.62.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.2 and $1.8 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.93. EPS for the following year is $2.19, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.45 and $1.98.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $199.6M to a low estimate of $193.4M. As of the current estimate, Kaman Corporation’s year-ago sales were $179.84M, an estimated increase of 9.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $194.5M, an increase of 11.00% over than the figure of $9.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $199.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $189.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KAMN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $758M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $708.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $725.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $708.99M, up 2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $765.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $793M and the low estimate is $748M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.