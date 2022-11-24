Analysis of Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT): Selected Notes

Shift Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SFT) closed the day trading at $0.30 down -2.28% from the previous closing price of $0.31. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0070 from its previous closing price. On the day, 453948 shares were traded. SFT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2963.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SFT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 10, 2022, DA Davidson Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $2.50 to $1.50.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SFT has reached a high of $5.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5495, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1539.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SFT traded about 552.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SFT traded about 794.27k shares per day. A total of 82.29M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.30M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.20% stake in the company. Shares short for SFT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 12.9M with a Short Ratio of 12.32M, compared to 11.82M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.07% and a Short% of Float of 19.77%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.77 and -$2.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.14. EPS for the following year is -$1.09, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.37 and -$1.82.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SFT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $743M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $683.98M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $711M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $636.87M, up 11.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $610.76M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $764M and the low estimate is $549.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.