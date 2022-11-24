Analysis of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ZBRA): Selected Notes

The closing price of Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA) was $270.66 for the day, up 3.68% from the previous closing price of $261.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+9.61 from its previous closing price. On the day, 464590 shares were traded. ZBRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $274.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $262.09.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ZBRA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 171.85 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 36.44. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.81 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on May 23, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $335 from $400 previously.

On April 04, 2022, JP Morgan Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Neutral and also lowered its target price recommendation from $530 to $500.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Equal-Weight to Underweight on April 21, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $380 to $410.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 04 when Williams Stephen Edgar sold 2,331 shares for $328.50 per share. The transaction valued at 765,735 led to the insider holds 1,976 shares of the business.

ROBERTS JANICE M sold 1,802 shares of ZBRA for $1,053,521 on Dec 15. The Director now owns 6,132 shares after completing the transaction at $584.64 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Modruson Frank Blaise, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $605.44 each. As a result, the insider received 1,210,880 and left with 11,309 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Zebra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 30.89, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.28. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.42 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZBRA has reached a high of $615.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $224.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 263.54, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 331.46.

Shares Statistics:

ZBRA traded an average of 429.54K shares per day over the past three months and 511.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.83M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 51.34M. Insiders hold about 0.56% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 902.58k with a Short Ratio of 1.02M, compared to 708.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.74% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.65 and a low estimate of $4.4, while EPS last year was $4.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.13, with high estimates of $5.22 and low estimates of $4.94.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.45 and $18.06 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.29. EPS for the following year is $19.62, with 12 analysts recommending between $21.39 and $15.99.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 8 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.49B to a low estimate of $1.46B. As of the current estimate, Zebra Technologies Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.44B, an estimated increase of 3.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.54B, an increase of 4.70% over than the figure of $3.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.52B.

A total of 12 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBRA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $5.96B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $5.87B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.91B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.63B, up 5.00% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.03B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.4B and the low estimate is $5.29B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.