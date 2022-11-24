Are AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. (NYSE:MITT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc.’s stock clocked out at $5.52, down -0.36% from its previous closing price of $5.54. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 116172 shares were traded. MITT stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.59 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.43.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of MITT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.55 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 23.11. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 16.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Keefe Bruyette Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Outperform on October 11, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12.50 to $13.75.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 05 when Jozoff Matthew bought 8,000 shares for $7.41 per share. The transaction valued at 59,302 led to the insider holds 40,008 shares of the business.

Jozoff Matthew bought 30,000 shares of MITT for $222,471 on May 10. The Director now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $7.42 per share. On Nov 29, another insider, LaManna Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $10.28 each. As a result, the insider paid 102,750 and bolstered with 44,987 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.81 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MITT has reached a high of $11.06, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.79, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.07.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that MITT traded 277.97K shares on average per day over the past three months and 212.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 22.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.91M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 40.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MITT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 392.84k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 253.41k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.75% and a Short% of Float of 1.83%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.03, MITT has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.84. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 18.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 15.08.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.39 and a low estimate of -$1.1, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.4 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and -$4.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.17. EPS for the following year is $1.02, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.63 and $0.65.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MITT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $78.49M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $66.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $70.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $43.41M, up 62.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $75.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $84.1M and the low estimate is $71.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.