Are analysts optimistic about The Buckle Inc.’s (NYSE:BKE) stock?

The closing price of The Buckle Inc. (NYSE: BKE) was $43.17 for the day, down -2.02% from the previous closing price of $44.06. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.89 from its previous closing price. On the day, 322163 shares were traded. BKE stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.89.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BKE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on December 14, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

On March 08, 2019, Deutsche Bank Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Hold and also lowered its target price recommendation from $19 to $16.

Deutsche Bank Upgraded its Sell to Hold on November 02, 2018, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $19.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when FAIRFIELD BILL L bought 200 shares for $28.88 per share. The transaction valued at 5,776 led to the insider holds 46,508 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.06. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BKE has reached a high of $46.23, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 36.41, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 33.49.

Shares Statistics:

BKE traded an average of 403.88K shares per day over the past three months and 458.82k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.21M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.16M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 54.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BKE as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.86M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 3.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.72% and a Short% of Float of 11.35%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.60, BKE has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.58%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.19. The current Payout Ratio is 26.00% for BKE, which recently paid a dividend on Oct 27, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Oct 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 12, 2014 when the company split stock in a 10241:10000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.34 and a low estimate of $1.13, while EPS last year was $1.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.91 and low estimates of $1.54.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.39 and $4.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.09. EPS for the following year is $5.44, with 1 analysts recommending between $5.44 and $5.44.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BKE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.29B, up 4.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.4B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.