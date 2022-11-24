Are Sonendo Inc. (NYSE:SONX) shares too expensive at this price?

In the latest session, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) closed at $2.47 up 6.01% from its previous closing price of $2.33. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108795 shares were traded. SONX stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1250.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonendo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.80 and its Current Ratio is at 8.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Chen Roy T sold 2,756 shares for $1.92 per share. The transaction valued at 5,291 led to the insider holds 114,374 shares of the business.

Smith Michael John sold 7,341 shares of SONX for $14,094 on Nov 14. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 336,298 shares after completing the transaction at $1.92 per share. On Nov 14, another insider, Kirkpatrick Andrew J, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 4,530 shares for $1.92 each. As a result, the insider received 8,697 and left with 184,690 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONX has reached a high of $12.24, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5165, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4935.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONX has traded an average of 518.04K shares per day and 198.29k over the past ten days. A total of 49.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.41M. Insiders hold about 4.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SONX as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.12M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 500.56k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.26% and a Short% of Float of 2.59%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.18 and a low estimate of -$0.52, while EPS last year was -$10.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.15 and low estimates of -$0.51.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.06 and -$2.07 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.49. EPS for the following year is -$0.93, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.52 and -$1.98.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $9.31M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $9.55M to a low estimate of $9.03M. As of the current estimate, Sonendo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $7.89M, an estimated increase of 18.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.53M, an increase of 26.70% over than the figure of $18.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.02M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.6M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.96M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $41.43M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $33.2M, up 24.80% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $55.36M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $57.81M and the low estimate is $52.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.