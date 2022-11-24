As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Absolute Software Corporation (ABST) offers stability

The closing price of Absolute Software Corporation (NASDAQ: ABST) was $10.20 for the day, up 4.83% from the previous closing price of $9.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.47 from its previous closing price. On the day, 119574 shares were traded. ABST stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.20 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.58.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ABST’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.79 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, TD Securities on February 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $13 from $11 previously.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABST has reached a high of $12.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.90, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.49.

Shares Statistics:

ABST traded an average of 128.04K shares per day over the past three months and 138.4k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.38M. Insiders hold about 0.11% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.66% stake in the company. Shares short for ABST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.13M with a Short Ratio of 1.15M, compared to 1.19M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.26, ABST has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.32. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.69%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.23.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.08 and a low estimate of $0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.14 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.37 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $54.3M to a low estimate of $54.3M. As of the current estimate, Absolute Software Corporation’s year-ago sales were $49M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ABST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $244.22M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $243.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $244.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $197.31M, up 23.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $281.66M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $283.41M and the low estimate is $279.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.