As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Check-Cap Ltd. (CHEK) offers stability

Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) closed the day trading at $0.23 down -1.40% from the previous closing price of $0.24. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0033 from its previous closing price. On the day, 332475 shares were traded. CHEK stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.2499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2310.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CHEK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 11, 2018, H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $5.50 to $6.

H.C. Wainwright reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $7 to $5.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHEK has reached a high of $0.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2640, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.3508.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CHEK traded about 533.70K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CHEK traded about 302.46k shares per day. A total of 116.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 112.69M. Insiders hold about 3.19% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CHEK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 858.18k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.95% and a Short% of Float of 0.95%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.04 and a low estimate of -$0.05, while EPS last year was -$0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.16, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.12 and -$0.21.