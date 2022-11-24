As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Energy Recovery Inc. (ERII) offers stability

The closing price of Energy Recovery Inc. (NASDAQ: ERII) was $22.20 for the day, up 3.11% from the previous closing price of $21.53. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 363450 shares were traded. ERII stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.57.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ERII’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.93 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 159.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on November 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

On November 08, 2022, Raymond James Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 16 when Hanstveit Arve sold 17,236 shares for $20.93 per share. The transaction valued at 360,808 led to the insider holds 884,352 shares of the business.

Foda Sherif sold 15,879 shares of ERII for $404,914 on Sep 14. The Director now owns 9,619 shares after completing the transaction at $25.50 per share. On Aug 09, another insider, MAO ROBERT YU LANG, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $22.46 each. As a result, the insider received 44,927 and left with 0 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Energy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 83.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 84.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ERII has reached a high of $26.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $16.92. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.42, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.89.

Shares Statistics:

ERII traded an average of 511.79K shares per day over the past three months and 388.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 55.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.33M. Insiders hold about 1.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 85.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ERII as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 3.05M, compared to 2.91M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.09, while EPS last year was $0.02. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.38. EPS for the following year is $0.58, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.7 and $0.42.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $36M to a low estimate of $33M. As of the current estimate, Energy Recovery Inc.’s year-ago sales were $20.4M, an estimated increase of 69.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $44.25M, an increase of 31.80% less than the figure of $69.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $43M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ERII’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $132M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $129.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $131.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $103.9M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.25M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $171M and the low estimate is $150M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.