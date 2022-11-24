As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Formula One Group (FWONA) offers stability

The closing price of Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONA) was $53.76 for the day, up 1.63% from the previous closing price of $52.90. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.86 from its previous closing price. On the day, 107275 shares were traded. FWONA stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.34.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FWONA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.14 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 115.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.00 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.53 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.52.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on June 15, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $72 from $65 previously.

On April 25, 2022, Citigroup Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also upped its target price recommendation from $61 to $65.

The Benchmark Company Upgraded its Hold to Buy on November 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $65.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when Gilchrist Malcolm Ian Grant sold 259 shares for $31.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,118 led to the insider holds 965 shares of the business.

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 1,000 shares of FWONA for $29,313 on Oct 13. The 10% Owner now owns 30,000 shares after completing the transaction at $29.31 per share. On Sep 01, another insider, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 1,818 shares for $28.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 50,904 and bolstered with 42,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Formula’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 346.84, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 78.37. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FWONA has reached a high of $64.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $45.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 56.82.

Shares Statistics:

FWONA traded an average of 183.31K shares per day over the past three months and 161.62k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 233.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.33M. Insiders hold about 3.68% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.80% stake in the company. Shares short for FWONA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 775.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.73M, compared to 766.52k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.33% and a Short% of Float of 4.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.05, with high estimates of $0.03 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.64 and $0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.53. EPS for the following year is $0.71, with 7 analysts recommending between $1.12 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $837M to a low estimate of $636M. As of the current estimate, Formula One Group’s year-ago sales were $668M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $739.65M, a decrease of -6.00% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $769M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $708.6M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FWONA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.71B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.61B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.14B, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.23B and the low estimate is $2.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.