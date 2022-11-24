As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Rubicon Technologies Inc. (RBT) offers stability

Rubicon Technologies Inc. (NYSE: RBT) closed the day trading at $2.34 down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $2.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 115136 shares were traded. RBT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3000.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RBT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on September 30, 2022, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $5.

On September 19, 2022, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.

On September 09, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on September 09, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.71 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.30.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RBT has reached a high of $10.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.06. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.2366, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.0108.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RBT traded about 594.65K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RBT traded about 237.48k shares per day. A total of 39.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.54M. Insiders hold about 79.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RBT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 58.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 66.48k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.13, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.1. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.42 and -$0.5.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $998.87M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.09B and the low estimate is $870.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 42.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.