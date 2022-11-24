As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) offers stability

Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) closed the day trading at $0.79 up 3.67% from the previous closing price of $0.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0280 from its previous closing price. On the day, 154978 shares were traded. RVYL stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.7514.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of RVYL, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.62. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.85.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RVYL has reached a high of $5.62, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9602, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9491.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, RVYL traded about 336.91K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, RVYL traded about 209.21k shares per day. A total of 42.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.37M. Insiders hold about 45.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.40% stake in the company. Shares short for RVYL as of Sep 29, 2022 were 1.37M with a Short Ratio of 0.75M, compared to 967.54k on Aug 30, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.05% and a Short% of Float of 5.53%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.27, while EPS last year was -$0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.17, with high estimates of -$0.13 and low estimates of -$0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$0.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.67. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.15 and -$0.77.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $10.12M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $10.25M to a low estimate of $10M. As of the current estimate, Ryvyl Inc.’s year-ago sales were $8.04M, an estimated increase of 25.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.83M, an increase of 79.90% over than the figure of $25.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.16M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RVYL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $35.61M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $34.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $34.82M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.3M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.58M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.5M and the low estimate is $52.65M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 82.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.