As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Symbotic Inc. (SYM) offers stability

The closing price of Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ: SYM) was $12.22 for the day, up 13.46% from the previous closing price of $10.77. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 397831 shares were traded. SYM stock price reached its highest trading level at $12.70 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.70.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SYM’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on September 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $17.

On July 25, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $19.

On July 20, 2022, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $24.Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its Overweight rating on July 20, 2022, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 24 when Dunn Michael David sold 21,898 shares for $13.22 per share. The transaction valued at 289,535 led to the insider holds 149,939 shares of the business.

Dunn Michael David sold 28,127 shares of SYM for $364,984 on Aug 23. The insider now owns 171,837 shares after completing the transaction at $12.98 per share. On Aug 22, another insider, Dunn Michael David, who serves as the insider of the company, sold 34,436 shares for $13.19 each. As a result, the insider received 454,187 and left with 199,964 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.44 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1222.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SYM has reached a high of $28.48, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.09.

Shares Statistics:

SYM traded an average of 220.39K shares per day over the past three months and 209.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 552.06M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.42M. Insiders hold about 29.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SYM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 638.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.41M, compared to 487.09k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.03, with high estimates of -$0.02 and low estimates of -$0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.15 and -$0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is -$0.01, with 11 analysts recommending between $0.02 and -$0.05.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 12 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $879.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $984.93M and the low estimate is $803.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 75.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.