Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

The closing price of Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLS) was $79.07 for the day, up 0.47% from the previous closing price of $78.70. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 330793 shares were traded. ACLS stock price reached its highest trading level at $81.04 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $78.59.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ACLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 7.58 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.37. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 3.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on December 10, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $87 from $82 previously.

On January 21, 2021, Needham reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $42.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on September 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $26.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 23 when Bintz William J sold 7,978 shares for $79.24 per share. The transaction valued at 632,213 led to the insider holds 31,173 shares of the business.

St Dennis Thomas sold 3,000 shares of ACLS for $229,980 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 22,625 shares after completing the transaction at $76.66 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, BREWER KEVIN J, who serves as the EVP & Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 6,500 shares for $79.26 each. As a result, the insider received 515,177 and left with 48,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Axcelis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.24.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACLS has reached a high of $83.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $46.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 63.13, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 63.46.

Shares Statistics:

ACLS traded an average of 444.92K shares per day over the past three months and 388.92k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 33.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.20M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ACLS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.39M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.21% and a Short% of Float of 5.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.14 and a low estimate of $1.12, while EPS last year was $0.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.02, with high estimates of $1.08 and low estimates of $1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.75 and $4.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.69. EPS for the following year is $4.64, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.36 and $3.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $225.4M to a low estimate of $224M. As of the current estimate, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $170.08M, an estimated increase of 31.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $227.54M, an increase of 10.60% less than the figure of $31.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.98M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $226.1M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ACLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $878.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $875M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $876.72M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $662.43M, up 32.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $924.17M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $956.1M and the low estimate is $880M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.