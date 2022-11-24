Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

The price of Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at $17.34 in the last session, down -2.91% from day before closing price of $17.86. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158690 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at BEEM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 17, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 10,176 shares for $16.32 per share. The transaction valued at 166,076 led to the insider holds 1,005,000 shares of the business.

Townsend Battery Partners, LLC sold 24,146 shares of BEEM for $352,227 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 1,015,176 shares after completing the transaction at $14.59 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Townsend Battery Partners, LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 6,040 shares for $13.17 each. As a result, the insider received 79,547 and left with 1,039,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.32 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $29.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.09.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, BEEM traded on average about 115.99K shares per day over the past 3-months and 254.53k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 10.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.21M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 21.10% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.6M with a Short Ratio of 1.66M, compared to 1.66M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 15.90% and a Short% of Float of 17.98%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.24, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.93 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.03. EPS for the following year is -$0.48, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.3 and -$0.81.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.08M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.55M to a low estimate of $3.48M. As of the current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $2.02M, an estimated increase of 101.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.61M, an increase of 32.20% less than the figure of $101.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.43M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.52M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.39M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9M, up 80.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $32.9M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $35M and the low estimate is $30.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 102.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.