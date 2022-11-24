Bon Natural Life Limited (BON) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Bon Natural Life Limited (NASDAQ: BON) closed the day trading at $1.11 down -0.89% from the previous closing price of $1.12. In other words, the price has decreased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 270244 shares were traded. BON stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.2562 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.9651.
Ratios:
For a better understanding of BON, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.12 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.16 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.04.
Upgrades & Downgrades
Valuation Measures:
As of this moment, Bon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.84. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.38 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.32.
Stock Price History:
Over the past 52 weeks, BON has reached a high of $6.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.93. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6804, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8882.
Shares Statistics:
Over the past 3-months, BON traded about 78.75K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BON traded about 53.67k shares per day. A total of 8.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.94M. Insiders hold about 52.42% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BON as of Oct 13, 2022 were 8.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 34.31k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.10% and a Short% of Float of 0.18%.
Earnings Estimates
Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.
Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.