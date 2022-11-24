Centerra Gold Inc. (CGAU) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE: CGAU) was $5.40 for the day, up 2.08% from the previous closing price of $5.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108178 shares were traded. CGAU stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.40 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.19.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CGAU’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Scotiabank on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sector Perform and sets its target price to $7 from $12 previously.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Centerra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.41, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.21. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.33 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGAU has reached a high of $10.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.68, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.92.

Shares Statistics:

CGAU traded an average of 182.05K shares per day over the past three months and 128.36k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 220.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.30M. Insiders hold about 35.38% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 83.95% stake in the company. Shares short for CGAU as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 4.09M, compared to 6.91M on Sep 14, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.51%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.19 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.48 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CGAU’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $909M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $827.97M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $860.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $900.14M, down -4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.01B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.04B and the low estimate is $948.39M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.