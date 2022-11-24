Considering Casella Waste Systems Inc. (CWST) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CWST) closed at $85.07 in the last session, up 0.04% from day before closing price of $85.04. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133832 shares were traded. CWST stock price reached its highest trading level at $85.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $84.58.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CWST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.15 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 21, 2020, BofA Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $69.

On October 15, 2020, Berenberg started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $73.Berenberg initiated its Buy rating on October 15, 2020, with a $73 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when BURKE MICHAEL K sold 4,320 shares for $82.45 per share. The transaction valued at 356,183 led to the insider holds 14,177 shares of the business.

CASELLA JOHN W sold 19,385 shares of CWST for $1,582,986 on Nov 10. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 11,601 shares after completing the transaction at $81.66 per share. On Nov 07, another insider, CASELLA DOUGLAS R, who serves as the VICE CHAIRMAN, BD OF DIRECTORS of the company, sold 23,053 shares for $81.05 each. As a result, the insider received 1,868,435 and left with 158,773 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Casella’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 81.80, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 65.34. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.76. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 9.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWST has reached a high of $92.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $63.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 79.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 78.88.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CWST traded on average about 208.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 176.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 51.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 50.05M. Shares short for CWST as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.44M with a Short Ratio of 1.26M, compared to 1.27M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.79% and a Short% of Float of 2.87%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.25 and a low estimate of $0.21, while EPS last year was $0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.08 and $1.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.06. EPS for the following year is $1.26, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.32 and $1.22.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $266.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $282M to a low estimate of $258.46M. As of the current estimate, Casella Waste Systems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $241.84M, an estimated increase of 10.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $253.63M, an increase of 15.20% over than the figure of $10.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $269M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.86M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.07B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $971.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.04B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $889.21M, up 16.80% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.17B and the low estimate is $1.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.