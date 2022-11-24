Considering EverQuote Inc. (EVER) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of EverQuote Inc. (NASDAQ: EVER) closed at $11.14 in the last session, up 2.30% from day before closing price of $10.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 182758 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.90.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVER’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when Brainard David sold 37,746 shares for $10.92 per share. The transaction valued at 412,186 led to the insider holds 122,991 shares of the business.

Shields John L. sold 1,200 shares of EVER for $12,708 on Nov 21. The Director now owns 23,161 shares after completing the transaction at $10.59 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Auguste Darryl, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,028 shares for $10.58 each. As a result, the insider received 10,876 and left with 82,087 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.84 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $17.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.63.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVER traded on average about 201.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 267.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 32.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.84M. Insiders hold about 6.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 65.00% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.11M with a Short Ratio of 1.07M, compared to 1.1M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.38 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.4, with high estimates of -$0.38 and low estimates of -$0.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.09 and -$1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$0.97, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.83 and -$1.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $93.09M. It ranges from a high estimate of $95M to a low estimate of $92.14M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $109.86M, an estimated decrease of -15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $99.81M, a decrease of -2.20% over than the figure of -$15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $101M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $98.5M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $407.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $404.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $405.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.51M, down -3.10% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $453.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $484.7M and the low estimate is $432.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.