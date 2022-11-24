Considering PLx Pharma Inc. (PLXP) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $0.35 in the prior trading day, PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) closed at $0.36, up 2.12%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0075 from its previous closing price. On the day, 191254 shares were traded. PLXP stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3478.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PLXP by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.30 and its Current Ratio is at 4.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 21, 2021, BWS Financial started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $29.

On April 09, 2021, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $20.Oppenheimer initiated its Outperform rating on April 09, 2021, with a $20 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 15 when Giordano Natasha bought 4,100 shares for $3.65 per share. The transaction valued at 14,977 led to the insider holds 5,186 shares of the business.

O’Connor Rita M bought 13,700 shares of PLXP for $50,122 on Mar 15. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 26,670 shares after completing the transaction at $3.66 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.43 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PLXP has reached a high of $10.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5489, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3184.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 310.55K shares per day over the past 3-months and 634.16k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 28.60M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.65M. Insiders hold about 15.39% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.20% stake in the company. Shares short for PLXP as of Oct 13, 2022 were 299.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.25M, compared to 682.4k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.44 and a low estimate of -$0.44, while EPS last year was -$0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.62 and -$1.68 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.65. EPS for the following year is -$1.26, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.11 and -$1.42.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PLXP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.45M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.21M, down -21.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $17.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.7M and the low estimate is $5.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 165.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.