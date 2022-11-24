Considering Versus Systems Inc. (VS) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After finishing at $2.15 in the prior trading day, Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VS) closed at $2.20, up 2.33%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102624 shares were traded. VS stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of VS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.45 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VS has reached a high of $45.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9767, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.2114.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 224.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 967.22k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 2.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.92M. Insiders hold about 8.41% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 10.10% stake in the company. Shares short for VS as of Oct 13, 2022 were 441.85k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 213.01k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 2.16%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.13 and a low estimate of -$0.13, while EPS last year was -$0.03. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.53 and -$0.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.53. EPS for the following year is -$0.41, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.41.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.86M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $740.93k, up 151.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.06M and the low estimate is $4.06M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 118.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.