CRDF (Cardiff Oncology Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Cardiff Oncology Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.38, up 6.98% from its previous closing price of $1.29. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0900 from its previous closing price. On the day, 396387 shares were traded. CRDF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4583 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.3100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CRDF’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.50 and its Current Ratio is at 14.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 08, 2021, Robert W. Baird started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $19.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 19 when White Lale bought 15,000 shares for $1.64 per share. The transaction valued at 24,525 led to the insider holds 113,788 shares of the business.

Armitage James O bought 13,000 shares of CRDF for $20,233 on Sep 16. The Director now owns 13,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.56 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Levine James E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,710 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 151.80 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $7.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5004, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.0416.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CRDF traded 545.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 286.54k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 19.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.62M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 2.2M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 3.81%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.2 and low estimates of -$0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.94 and -$1.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.28, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.16 and -$1.43.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRDF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $400k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $200k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $310k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $359k, down -13.60% from the average estimate.