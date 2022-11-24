Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) is a stock that investors should take a bite out of.

After finishing at $13.20 in the prior trading day, Cullinan Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CGEM) closed at $13.41, up 1.59%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 185154 shares were traded. CGEM stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.91.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CGEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 21.50 and its Current Ratio is at 21.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BTIG Research on November 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

On April 27, 2021, Morgan Stanley Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Equal-Weight but kept the price unchanged to $40.

On February 02, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $52.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 02, 2021, with a $52 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 27 when Michaelson Jennifer sold 4,000 shares for $12.40 per share. The transaction valued at 49,600 led to the insider holds 53,031 shares of the business.

F2 Vision SCS sold 25,989 shares of CGEM for $371,788 on Aug 04. The 10% Owner now owns 1,255,963 shares after completing the transaction at $14.31 per share. On Aug 03, another insider, F2 Vision SCS, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 19,129 shares for $14.24 each. As a result, the insider received 272,334 and left with 1,281,952 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Cullinan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.12.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CGEM has reached a high of $19.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.30. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 12.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.62.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 160.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 158.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.68M. Insiders hold about 1.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CGEM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.44M with a Short Ratio of 2.43M, compared to 2.16M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 9.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.63 and a low estimate of -$1.5, while EPS last year was -$0.4. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.88, with high estimates of -$0.71 and low estimates of -$1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.24 and $0.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.74. EPS for the following year is -$3.28, with 3 analysts recommending between -$3.16 and -$3.44.