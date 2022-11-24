Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (DRCT) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

Direct Digital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRCT) closed the day trading at $2.49 down -5.68% from the previous closing price of $2.64. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 110979 shares were traded. DRCT stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DRCT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 26 when SMITH W KEITH sold 60,000 shares for $3.13 per share. The transaction valued at 187,800 led to the insider holds 40,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.73 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRCT has reached a high of $5.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5687, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.2886.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DRCT traded about 67.17K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DRCT traded about 196.08k shares per day. A total of 14.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.16M. Shares short for DRCT as of Oct 13, 2022 were 37.62k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 66.58k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.19% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.04, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of -$0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.27. EPS for the following year is $0.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRCT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $72.46M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $70.03M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $71.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $38.14M, up 86.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $92.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $100.51M and the low estimate is $84.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 29.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.