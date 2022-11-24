Domino’s Pizza Inc. (DPZ) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Domino’s Pizza Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) closed the day trading at $391.74 up 4.17% from the previous closing price of $376.07. In other words, the price has increased by $+15.67 from its previous closing price. On the day, 486407 shares were traded. DPZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $392.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $378.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DPZ, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 50.73 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.60. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On October 11, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $460 to $430.

UBS Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on October 04, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $430 to $385.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 07 when JORDAN JOSEPH HUGH sold 1,280 shares for $354.94 per share. The transaction valued at 454,330 led to the insider holds 3,180 shares of the business.

GOLDMAN JAMES A sold 399 shares of DPZ for $131,670 on Oct 25. The Director now owns 6,123 shares after completing the transaction at $330.00 per share. On Aug 23, another insider, HEADEN CYNTHIA A, who serves as the EVP, Supply Chain Services of the company, sold 22 shares for $401.89 each. As a result, the insider received 8,842 and left with 2,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Domino’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 31.61, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.60. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DPZ has reached a high of $567.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $299.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 336.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 374.74.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DPZ traded about 779.25K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DPZ traded about 611.77k shares per day. A total of 35.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.19M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 94.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DPZ as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.61M with a Short Ratio of 1.46M, compared to 1.5M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.54% and a Short% of Float of 5.13%.

Dividends & Splits

DPZ’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.40, up from 3.28 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.87%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.85.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 26 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.99 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.42 and a low estimate of $3.46, while EPS last year was $4.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.97, with high estimates of $3.2 and low estimates of $2.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13 and $11.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.15. EPS for the following year is $14.18, with 32 analysts recommending between $15.09 and $13.46.

Revenue Estimates

20 analysts predict $1.44B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.5B to a low estimate of $1.38B. As of the current estimate, Domino’s Pizza Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.34B, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.07B, an increase of 5.50% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.19B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1B.

A total of 26 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DPZ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.64B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.53B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.58B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.36B, up 5.20% from the average estimate. Based on 26 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.76B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.88B and the low estimate is $4.64B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.