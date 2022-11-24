DRMA (Dermata Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Dermata Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DRMA) closed at $0.64 down -5.97% from its previous closing price of $0.69. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0409 from its previous closing price. On the day, 234387 shares were traded. DRMA stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6742 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRMA has reached a high of $3.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6372, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8134.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DRMA has traded an average of 232.95K shares per day and 216.84k over the past ten days. A total of 12.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.09M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DRMA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 78.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 39.96k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.78% and a Short% of Float of 1.22%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.22, while EPS last year was -$0.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.02 and -$1.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.02. EPS for the following year is -$1.4, with 1 analysts recommending between -$1.4 and -$1.4.