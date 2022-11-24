FENG (Phoenix New Media Limited): Time to Pay Attention?

After finishing at $2.81 in the prior trading day, Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) closed at $2.49, down -11.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.3200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137756 shares were traded. FENG stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4600.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FENG by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FENG has reached a high of $6.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.5870, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.2857.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 15.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 32.45k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 12.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.54M. Shares short for FENG as of Oct 13, 2022 were 137.17k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 165.57k on Sep 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FENG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $241.02M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $241.02M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $178.91M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.77M, down -18.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $270.05M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $270.05M and the low estimate is $270.05M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.