How is Clene Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CLNN) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 168972 shares were traded. CLNN stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CLNN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 18, 2022, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $16.

On May 02, 2022, Canaccord Genuity started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $10.Canaccord Genuity initiated its Buy rating on May 02, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 02 when MATLIN DAVID J bought 2,871,287 shares for $1.01 per share. The transaction valued at 2,900,000 led to the insider holds 5,293,684 shares of the business.

Gay Jonathon bought 990,099 shares of CLNN for $1,000,000 on Nov 02. The Director now owns 2,154,848 shares after completing the transaction at $1.01 per share. On Nov 02, another insider, Ugwumba Chidozie, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 990,099 shares for $1.01 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,000,000 and bolstered with 5,518,908 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 193.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLNN has reached a high of $6.12, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6914, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7025.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 359.76K shares per day over the past 3-months and 214.77k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 63.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.20M. Insiders hold about 9.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CLNN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 2.99M with a Short Ratio of 3.38M, compared to 4.01M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.70% and a Short% of Float of 8.64%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 7 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.22 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.3, while EPS last year was $0.42. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.11 and low estimates of -$0.27.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.56 and -$0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.72, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.41 and -$0.93.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CLNN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $500k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $100k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $250k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $723k, down -65.40% from the average estimate.