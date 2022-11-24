How is Dorman Products Inc.’s (NASDAQ: DORM) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) closed at $90.42 in the last session, up 1.20% from day before closing price of $89.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 102334 shares were traded. DORM stock price reached its highest trading level at $90.85 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $89.15.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DORM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 78.03 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.06. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, MKM Partners on May 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $129.

On February 22, 2022, Barrington Research Upgraded its rating to Outperform which previously was Mkt Perform but kept the price unchanged to $120.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 10 when GAVIN JOHN J sold 3,177 shares for $84.69 per share. The transaction valued at 269,044 led to the insider holds 8,051 shares of the business.

Luftig Eric bought 500 shares of DORM for $37,450 on Oct 26. The Senior Vice President, Product now owns 2,662 shares after completing the transaction at $74.90 per share. On May 05, another insider, KEALEY MICHAEL, who serves as the EVP, Commercial of the company, sold 10,612 shares for $96.83 each. As a result, the insider received 1,027,513 and left with 22,056 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dorman’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.74, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 16.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.69 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DORM has reached a high of $122.96, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $73.32. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 84.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 95.46.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DORM traded on average about 115.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 101.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.07M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DORM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 423.06k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 424.15k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.35% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for DORM, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 27, 2012 with an ex-dividend date of Dec 12, 2012. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 17, 2012 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.45 and a low estimate of $1.05, while EPS last year was $1.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.48 and low estimates of $1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.86 and $4.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.78. EPS for the following year is $5.43, with 4 analysts recommending between $5.99 and $5.17.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $443.84M. It ranges from a high estimate of $457.48M to a low estimate of $428.04M. As of the current estimate, Dorman Products Inc.’s year-ago sales were $398.18M, an estimated increase of 11.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $461.54M, an increase of 24.10% over than the figure of $11.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $491.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $417.64M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DORM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.69B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.68B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.35B, up 24.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.88B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.97B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.