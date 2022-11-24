How is Matthews International Corporation’s (NASDAQ: MATW) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ: MATW) closed at $31.43 in the last session, up 0.16% from day before closing price of $31.38. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 117053 shares were traded. MATW stock price reached its highest trading level at $31.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.10.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at MATW’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Sidoti on August 31, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $60.

B. Riley FBR reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on November 19, 2018, while the target price for the stock was revised from $92 to $80.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 21 when BARTOLACCI JOSEPH C sold 10,000 shares for $30.17 per share. The transaction valued at 301,700 led to the insider holds 345,117 shares of the business.

Awenowicz Ronald C sold 398 shares of MATW for $10,316 on Aug 08. The SVP, Global Compliance & HR now owns 807 shares after completing the transaction at $25.92 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MATW has reached a high of $38.26, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.12. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.33, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.74.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, MATW traded on average about 133.47K shares per day over the past 3-months and 154.51k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 31.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.76M. Insiders hold about 9.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.50% stake in the company. Shares short for MATW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 727.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.77M, compared to 749.11k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.38% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for MATW is 0.88, which was 0.86 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.38%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.42.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.75 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.59 and low estimates of $0.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.81 and $2.81 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.81. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 2 analysts recommending between $3.17 and $3.1.

Revenue Estimates

According to 2 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $419.21M. It ranges from a high estimate of $422.9M to a low estimate of $415.52M. As of the current estimate, Matthews International Corporation’s year-ago sales were $438.84M, an estimated decrease of -4.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $423.6M, an increase of 7.80% over than the figure of -$4.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $423.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $423.6M.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.73B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.72B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.67B, up 3.20% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.75B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.78B and the low estimate is $1.73B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.