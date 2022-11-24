How is WaveDancer Inc.’s (NASDAQ: WAVD) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

After finishing at $0.57 in the prior trading day, WaveDancer Inc. (NASDAQ: WAVD) closed at $0.50, down -13.39%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0999 from its previous closing price. On the day, 113570 shares were traded. WAVD stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4501.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WAVD by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 18 when BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 19,607 shares for $1.23 per share. The transaction valued at 24,118 led to the insider holds 1,560,781 shares of the business.

BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR bought 5,393 shares of WAVD for $6,310 on Oct 17. The CEO now owns 1,541,174 shares after completing the transaction at $1.17 per share. On Oct 11, another insider, BENOIT GERALD JAMES JR, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 5,243 shares for $1.21 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,367 and bolstered with 1,535,781 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.54.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WAVD has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.9334, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.4126.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 34.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 40.08k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.09M. Insiders hold about 11.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for WAVD as of Oct 13, 2022 were 10.61k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 12.04k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.06% and a Short% of Float of 0.06%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.