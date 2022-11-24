How is Werewolf Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ: HOWL) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Werewolf Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: HOWL) closed at $1.83 in the last session, up 5.78% from day before closing price of $1.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 236396 shares were traded.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HOWL’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 5.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 10, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $26.

On May 25, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $29.

On May 25, 2021, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $22.Jefferies initiated its Buy rating on May 25, 2021, with a $22 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 15 when Leonard Reid sold 3,000 shares for $13.41 per share. The transaction valued at 40,242 led to the insider holds 122,157 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HOWL has reached a high of $16.32, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.7111, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.7881.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HOWL traded on average about 83.95K shares per day over the past 3-months and 52.72k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 29.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.07M. Insiders hold about 18.45% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.10% stake in the company. Shares short for HOWL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 156.22k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 129.63k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 1.27%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.19 and a low estimate of -$0.81, while EPS last year was -$0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.57 and low estimates of -$0.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.22 and -$2.75 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.51. EPS for the following year is -$2.2, with 4 analysts recommending between -$1.29 and -$3.