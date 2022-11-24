I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (ABEO).

After finishing at $4.11 in the prior trading day, Abeona Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABEO) closed at $3.94, down -4.14%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 195905 shares were traded. ABEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.1800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8800.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ABEO by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 18, 2020, B. Riley FBR started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $5.

On February 10, 2020, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.SVB Leerink initiated its Outperform rating on February 10, 2020, with a $6 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 18 when O’Malley Brendan M. bought 7,500 shares for $3.99 per share. The transaction valued at 29,925 led to the insider holds 87,961 shares of the business.

Vazzano Joseph Walter bought 2,500 shares of ABEO for $10,000 on Nov 18. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 95,250 shares after completing the transaction at $4.00 per share. On Jun 15, another insider, Alvino Mark, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $0.15 each. As a result, the insider received 3,098 and left with 27,181 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 15.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ABEO has reached a high of $20.74, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.70. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9560, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.9243.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 470.66K shares per day over the past 3-months and 371.87k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 17.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.36M. Insiders hold about 3.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ABEO as of Oct 13, 2022 were 607.25k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 177.51k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.21% and a Short% of Float of 10.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.95 and a low estimate of -$1.76, while EPS last year was -$1.75. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.19, with high estimates of -$0.77 and low estimates of -$1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.33 and -$8.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$5.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.65, with 2 analysts recommending between -$1.3 and -$2.01.