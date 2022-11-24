I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK).

The price of Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (NYSE: CPK) closed at $119.17 in the last session, up 0.46% from day before closing price of $118.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137407 shares were traded. CPK stock price reached its highest trading level at $119.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $116.97.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CPK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Siebert Williams Shank on May 19, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

On January 06, 2021, Wells Fargo Downgraded its rating to Underweight which previously was Equal Weight and also upped its target price recommendation from $93 to $96.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 01 when SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R sold 2,500 shares for $129.75 per share. The transaction valued at 324,365 led to the insider holds 85,516 shares of the business.

SCHIMKAITIS JOHN R sold 2,500 shares of CPK for $347,543 on Apr 01. The Chair of the Board now owns 87,354 shares after completing the transaction at $139.02 per share. On Jan 14, another insider, Hill Thomas P Jr, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 988 shares for $135.07 each. As a result, the insider received 133,449 and left with 18,253 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Chesapeake’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 24.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.60.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CPK has reached a high of $146.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $105.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 128.18.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CPK traded on average about 73.62K shares per day over the past 3-months and 82.27k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 17.74M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.25M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CPK as of Oct 13, 2022 were 292.23k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 327.74k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.65% and a Short% of Float of 2.38%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CPK is 2.14, which was 1.73 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.73%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.63. The current Payout Ratio is 40.40% for CPK, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 13, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 08, 2014 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.79 and a low estimate of $0.68, while EPS last year was $0.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.39, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.22 and $5.08 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.13. EPS for the following year is $5.55, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.67 and $5.46.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $127.97M. It ranges from a high estimate of $138.2M to a low estimate of $119.2M. As of the current estimate, Chesapeake Utilities Corporation’s year-ago sales were $113.6M, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $190.47M, an increase of 18.80% over than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $203M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CPK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $702M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $572.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $641.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $569.97M, up 12.50% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $705.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $830.7M and the low estimate is $617.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.