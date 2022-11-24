I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA).

After finishing at $3.75 in the prior trading day, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA) closed at $3.65, down -2.67%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 228429 shares were traded. KTRA stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.5100.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KTRA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 15 when Hoffman Robert E. bought 55,000 shares for $0.47 per share. The transaction valued at 25,795 led to the insider holds 55,000 shares of the business.

Praill Anthony Scott bought 28,700 shares of KTRA for $19,430 on Dec 08. The Chief Financial Officer now owns 37,186 shares after completing the transaction at $0.68 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Zarrabian Saiid, who serves as the Head of Strategic Partnerships of the company, bought 38,109 shares for $0.64 each. As a result, the insider paid 24,298 and bolstered with 55,500 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KTRA has reached a high of $42.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.67. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.4623, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.2543.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 57.41K shares per day over the past 3-months and 106.27k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 1.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.51M. Insiders hold about 1.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.70% stake in the company. Shares short for KTRA as of Oct 13, 2022 were 688.37k with a Short Ratio of 0.04M, compared to 808.89k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.85% and a Short% of Float of 0.86%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was -$0.25. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.01 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is $0.02, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.54 and -$0.5.