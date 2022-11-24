I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in LivaNova PLC (LIVN).

The price of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ: LIVN) closed at $53.72 in the last session, up 0.19% from day before closing price of $53.62. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 221778 shares were traded. LIVN stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.85.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LIVN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 3.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wolfe Research on April 06, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $95.

On February 24, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $96.

On December 03, 2021, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $108.Goldman initiated its Buy rating on December 03, 2021, with a $108 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 01 when Moore Daniel Jeffrey sold 1,000 shares for $83.42 per share. The transaction valued at 83,416 led to the insider holds 24,630 shares of the business.

McDonald Damien sold 2,784 shares of LIVN for $226,896 on Mar 29. The CEO now owns 76,993 shares after completing the transaction at $81.50 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Moore Daniel Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $80.00 each. As a result, the insider received 80,000 and left with 25,630 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.78 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LIVN has reached a high of $89.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $41.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 49.52, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 64.10.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LIVN traded on average about 492.85K shares per day over the past 3-months and 606.3k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 53.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.31M. Shares short for LIVN as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.93M, compared to 2.28M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 3.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.51, while EPS last year was $0.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.75, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.35 and $2.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.3. EPS for the following year is $2.62, with 6 analysts recommending between $2.8 and $2.45.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $246.98M. It ranges from a high estimate of $250.3M to a low estimate of $241.96M. As of the current estimate, LivaNova PLC’s year-ago sales were $253.2M, an estimated decrease of -2.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $264.73M, a decrease of -2.00% over than the figure of -$2.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $268.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $260.6M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LIVN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.01B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.04B, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.07B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.08B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.