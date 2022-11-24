I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (STRM).

The price of Streamline Health Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) closed at $1.97 in the last session, up 7.07% from day before closing price of $1.84. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 193168 shares were traded. STRM stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.8100.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at STRM’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Hilliard Lyons reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 04, 2008, while the target price for the stock was revised from $8 to $6.50.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 26 when LUCAS KENAN bought 757,575 shares for $1.32 per share. The transaction valued at 999,999 led to the insider holds 4,824,212 shares of the business.

LUCAS KENAN bought 100,000 shares of STRM for $150,000 on Dec 16. The Director now owns 4,066,637 shares after completing the transaction at $1.50 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.14 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STRM has reached a high of $1.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.04. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4646, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.4492.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, STRM traded on average about 48.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 62.47k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 47.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.71M. Insiders hold about 8.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 33.60% stake in the company. Shares short for STRM as of Oct 13, 2022 were 94.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.13M, compared to 94.94k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.19% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.23 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.24. EPS for the following year is -$0.17, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.16 and -$0.18.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $23.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $17.38M, up 33.50% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.3M and the low estimate is $25.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.