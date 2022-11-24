In spite of Mativ Holdings Inc.’s (NYSE:MATV) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) closed at $20.62 up 2.23% from its previous closing price of $20.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.85 from its previous closing price. On the day, 344848 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Mativ Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.61 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 22 when Keenan Jeffrey bought 2,114 shares for $19.92 per share. The transaction valued at 42,111 led to the insider holds 260,225 shares of the business.

Keenan Jeffrey bought 3,000 shares of MATV for $57,810 on Nov 18. The Director now owns 258,111 shares after completing the transaction at $19.27 per share. On Nov 16, another insider, Keenan Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,911 shares for $19.05 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,405 and bolstered with 255,111 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Mativ’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MATV has reached a high of $33.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.77, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.14.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MATV has traded an average of 427.34K shares per day and 630.23k over the past ten days. A total of 54.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 53.72M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for MATV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.78M with a Short Ratio of 1.55M, compared to 1.62M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.12.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.81, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.37 and $3.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.37. EPS for the following year is $3.75, with 1 analysts recommending between $3.75 and $3.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $426.4M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $394.5M to a low estimate of $394.5M. As of the current estimate, Mativ Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $377.8M, an estimated increase of 12.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $717.8M, an increase of 87.10% over than the figure of $12.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $717.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $717.8M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MATV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.26B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.26B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.44B, up 57.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.98B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.98B and the low estimate is $2.98B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 31.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.