In spite of XPEL Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XPEL) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

As of close of business last night, XPEL Inc.’s stock clocked out at $67.67, up 2.70% from its previous closing price of $65.89. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.78 from its previous closing price. On the day, 253078 shares were traded. XPEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $65.95.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of XPEL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 185.30 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3150.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.23.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley FBR on February 05, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $22.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when Klonne Mike sold 100 shares for $62.51 per share. The transaction valued at 6,251 led to the insider holds 38,425 shares of the business.

Klonne Mike sold 1,900 shares of XPEL for $122,873 on Nov 16. The Director now owns 38,525 shares after completing the transaction at $64.67 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Adams Mark, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 19,513 shares for $67.73 each. As a result, the insider received 1,321,640 and left with 2,246,788 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, XPEL’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 47.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 30.80. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 16.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XPEL has reached a high of $87.01, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 64.01, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 58.49.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that XPEL traded 160.98K shares on average per day over the past three months and 139.88k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.43M. Insiders hold about 12.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 61.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XPEL as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 1.30M, compared to 1.17M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.19% and a Short% of Float of 6.23%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.46 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.32. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.47, with high estimates of $0.5 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.68 and $1.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.63. EPS for the following year is $2.22, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.33 and $2.14.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $85.34M. It ranges from a high estimate of $86M to a low estimate of $85M. As of the current estimate, XPEL Inc.’s year-ago sales were $68.53M, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $87.85M, an increase of 25.30% over than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $86.16M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for XPEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $332M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326.94M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $329.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.26M, up 27.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $397.56M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $408M and the low estimate is $385.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.