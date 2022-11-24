In the case of Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB), what’s next?

The closing price of Hibbett Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) was $69.70 for the day, up 3.64% from the previous closing price of $67.25. In other words, the price has increased by $+2.45 from its previous closing price. On the day, 281826 shares were traded. HIBB stock price reached its highest trading level at $69.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $66.68.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HIBB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On August 26, 2022, Seaport Research Partners Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $75.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when Crudele Anthony F bought 1,677 shares for $69.25 per share. The transaction valued at 116,132 led to the insider holds 27,539 shares of the business.

Crudele Anthony F bought 323 shares of HIBB for $22,368 on Dec 17. The Director now owns 25,862 shares after completing the transaction at $69.25 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Flur Dorlisa K, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $75.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,500 and bolstered with 600 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hibbett’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.55. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.49. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIBB has reached a high of $98.42, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $39.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 51.19.

Shares Statistics:

HIBB traded an average of 293.50K shares per day over the past three months and 253.49k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 12.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.80M. Shares short for HIBB as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.68M with a Short Ratio of 1.58M, compared to 1.77M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 13.10% and a Short% of Float of 16.55%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.50, HIBB has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.60%. The current Payout Ratio is 9.40% for HIBB, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 19, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 06, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 27, 2005 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.46 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.71 and a low estimate of $2.17, while EPS last year was $1.68. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.47, with high estimates of $2.97 and low estimates of $1.95.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.15 and $8.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.75. EPS for the following year is $10.64, with 6 analysts recommending between $11.67 and $9.6.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIBB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.74B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.69B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.92B and the low estimate is $1.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.