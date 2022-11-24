In the case of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC), what’s next?

The closing price of Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ: VC) was $148.19 for the day, down -1.03% from the previous closing price of $149.73. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 233765 shares were traded. VC stock price reached its highest trading level at $150.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $147.38.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.09 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2007.23. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on October 24, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $129 from $112 previously.

Exane BNP Paribas Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on July 11, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $105 to $133.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 17 when TREADWELL DAVID L sold 2,000 shares for $140.59 per share. The transaction valued at 281,183 led to the insider holds 3,003 shares of the business.

Trecker Kristin sold 6,088 shares of VC for $769,778 on Aug 02. The Senior Vice President & CHRO now owns 4,022 shares after completing the transaction at $126.44 per share. On Aug 01, another insider, Vallance Robert R, who serves as the Senior Vice President of the company, sold 8,471 shares for $125.25 each. As a result, the insider received 1,061,021 and left with 16,868 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Visteon’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 34.92, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.50.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VC has reached a high of $152.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $88.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 127.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 114.40.

Shares Statistics:

VC traded an average of 323.81K shares per day over the past three months and 281.89k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.89M. Shares short for VC as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.28M with a Short Ratio of 1.13M, compared to 1.34M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.55% and a Short% of Float of 5.15%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 13 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.11, while EPS last year was $1.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.44, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $0.93.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.49 and $4.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.2. EPS for the following year is $7.48, with 15 analysts recommending between $9.56 and $5.65.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 12 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $931M to a low estimate of $812M. As of the current estimate, Visteon Corporation’s year-ago sales were $786M, an estimated increase of 9.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $903.1M, an increase of 23.60% over than the figure of $9.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $957M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $862M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.63B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.28B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.77B, up 22.90% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.04B and the low estimate is $3.5B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.