In What Direction Will Aravive Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ARAV) Stock Goes From Here?

Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ: ARAV) closed the day trading at $1.28 down -3.76% from the previous closing price of $1.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 100999 shares were traded. ARAV stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.3300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ARAV, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on June 03, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $15.

On March 08, 2021, BTIG Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $26.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 30 when Giaccia Amato sold 3,245 shares for $3.22 per share. The transaction valued at 10,449 led to the insider holds 990,246 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.24 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ARAV has reached a high of $3.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1104, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2778.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ARAV traded about 630.30K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ARAV traded about 200.31k shares per day. A total of 30.52M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 30.52M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ARAV as of Oct 13, 2022 were 196.97k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 307.21k on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.65% and a Short% of Float of 1.01%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.54 and a low estimate of -$0.69, while EPS last year was -$0.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.39, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.68.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.48 and -$2.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.03. EPS for the following year is -$1.62, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.69 and -$2.63.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ARAV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $5.58M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.44M, down -25.00% from the average estimate.