In What Direction Will Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc.’s (NYSE:BBW) Stock Goes From Here?

The closing price of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE: BBW) was $18.76 for the day, up 0.16% from the previous closing price of $18.73. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137679 shares were traded. BBW stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.49.

Ratios:

Our analysis of BBW’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 19.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 50.52. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 13, 2017, Jefferies started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $12.

Dougherty & Company reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on July 28, 2017, while the target price for the stock was revised from $14.50 to $13.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 14 when CANNELL CAPITAL LLC sold 18,190 shares for $18.02 per share. The transaction valued at 327,784 led to the insider holds 1,535,612 shares of the business.

CANNELL CAPITAL LLC sold 15,000 shares of BBW for $265,500 on Nov 11. The 10% Owner now owns 1,553,802 shares after completing the transaction at $17.70 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 41,500 shares for $17.87 each. As a result, the insider received 741,595 and left with 1,568,802 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Build-A-Bear’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.04, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 6.45. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.20. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BBW has reached a high of $23.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.47. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 17.17.

Shares Statistics:

BBW traded an average of 277.41K shares per day over the past three months and 216.98k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.28M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.23M. Insiders hold about 6.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.90% stake in the company. Shares short for BBW as of Oct 13, 2022 were 1.51M with a Short Ratio of 1.38M, compared to 1.72M on Sep 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.13% and a Short% of Float of 12.67%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.12, with high estimates of $1.12 and low estimates of $1.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.76 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.76. EPS for the following year is $2.91, with 1 analysts recommending between $2.91 and $2.91.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BBW’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $458.51M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $458.51M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $458.51M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $411.52M, up 11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $483.42M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $483.42M and the low estimate is $483.42M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.